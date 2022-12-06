QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 95,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,179. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

