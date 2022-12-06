QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.