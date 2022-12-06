Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $89.28 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $89.28 million and approximately $19,572.82 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.93 or 0.00052529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.92876667 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,244.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

