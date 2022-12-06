Quantum 24-Hour Volume Tops $180,984.32 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,019.00 and $180,984.32 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,013.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00240540 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,993.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

