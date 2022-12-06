QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0089

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

