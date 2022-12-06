Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00010081 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $59.43 million and $14.21 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05681534 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00500288 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.97 or 0.30166219 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
