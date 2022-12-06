Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,633,785 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for 7.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 108.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 80.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

