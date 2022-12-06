Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metro (MRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metro (TSE: MRU):

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

11/17/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

11/9/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

11/7/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Metro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.83. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. Metro Inc. has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

