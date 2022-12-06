Regal Partners Ltd Sells 87,221 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,221 shares during the quarter. American Well makes up about 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.22% of American Well worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 35.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 449,177 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 6,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,714. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $53,854.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $53,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,021. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.