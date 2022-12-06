Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 2.6%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.87 and last traded at $142.82. Approximately 1,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.