renBTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,983.02 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One renBTC token can now be bought for $17,045.09 or 1.00203700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $61.02 million and $107,983.02 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

