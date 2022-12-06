Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Critical Analysis

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.74) -6.96 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 165.35 -$186.48 million ($1.44) -6.17

Analyst Recommendations

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Replimune Group and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.30%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -35.72% -31.86% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -860.34% -53.04% -37.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

