Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11,033.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

