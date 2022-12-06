Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.01 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $94.01 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,014.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00239937 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09390782 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,589,946.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

