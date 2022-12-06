Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 135 to CHF 146.

11/15/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 119 to CHF 135.

11/15/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 155 to CHF 160.

11/15/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 125 to CHF 137.

11/14/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 130 to CHF 138. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 310,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

