RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in RH by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.94.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.00. 7,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,341. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average is $265.76. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

