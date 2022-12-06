Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,530.44 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $10,530.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 0.99997975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00054637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00246299 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,420.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.