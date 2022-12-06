RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 52,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

