Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

Further Reading

