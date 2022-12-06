Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is Deer Management Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Deer Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,237,231 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,071,241 shares during the period. Rocket Lab USA makes up 16.9% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned 14.93% of Rocket Lab USA worth $262,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 146.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,241 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 161,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 40.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,047,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 40.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,021 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 3.98. 44,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.70. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The business had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,659 shares of company stock worth $3,940,747. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

