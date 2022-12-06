Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSGUF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

