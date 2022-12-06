Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SACH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 406,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
