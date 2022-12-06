Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Safehold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of SAFE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.55. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $80.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Safehold by 79.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,726,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 761,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 159,555 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

