Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,560. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

