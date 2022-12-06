SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $13,865,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

