SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Invests $670,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. U.S. Silica accounts for about 0.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 969,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 401,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLCA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 12,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

