SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Rice Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of RONI remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,954. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

