Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 478.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $132.88 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

