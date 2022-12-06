Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani Sells 82,102 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.08. The company had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,684. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.52.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.03.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.