Santos FC Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.19 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $6.70 or 0.00039391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

