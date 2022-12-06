SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to €135.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded SAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.73.

SAP Trading Down 1.6 %

SAP opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

