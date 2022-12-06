Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.