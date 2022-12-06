Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,316 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 212,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 660,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,654 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

