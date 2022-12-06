Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Featured Articles

