Seaport Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 853,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after purchasing an additional 143,851 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

