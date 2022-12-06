Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

