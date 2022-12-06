Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

