Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Amgen comprises about 3.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,296. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

