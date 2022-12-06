SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.48. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

