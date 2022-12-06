SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.48. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.
SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
