SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.48. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 134 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.
SecureWorks Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
