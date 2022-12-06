SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.48. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

