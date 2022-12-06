Securities Trust of Scotland plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Securities Trust of Scotland Trading Down 0.9 %
LON:STS opened at GBX 228 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.17 million and a P/E ratio of 676.47.
About Securities Trust of Scotland
Further Reading
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.