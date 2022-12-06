Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $649,834.14

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $649,834.14 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00262736 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $791,370.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

