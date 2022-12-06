Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,123 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $45,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $382.44 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.23 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.33 and a 200-day moving average of $349.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

