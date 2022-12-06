Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,153 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $39,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after buying an additional 324,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $688.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

