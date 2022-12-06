Sei Investments Co. Buys 67,812 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Arrow Electronics worth $43,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

