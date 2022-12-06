Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $541.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $360.01 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.