Sei Investments Co. Has $43.08 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 336,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $43,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BWA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

