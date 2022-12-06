Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $40,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 173,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $379.65.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

