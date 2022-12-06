Seiren Games Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $16,137.06 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00498695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.49 or 0.30070158 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

