Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,274 shares during the period. Semrush comprises about 4.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Semrush worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Semrush by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,813 shares of company stock worth $957,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

